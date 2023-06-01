“Diablo 4 features”: The Most Requested Feature of Diablo 4 Among All Its Features

The Shining Light in Diablo 4: Petting Adorable Dogs

Of all the doom and gloom you face in Diablo 4‘s Sanctuary, there is a shining light at the end of the seemingly never-ending tunnel. For players and Blizzard alike, this is the ability to pat the adorable dogs meandering their way across the dusty plains of Sanctuary, and Diablo 4‘s lead UI designer Dorottya ‘Doro’ Kollo explains that it was the team’s love for puppers that saw the feature added into the RPG game.

The Joy of Petting Dogs in Diablo 4

When playing Diablo 4, players have the opportunity to approach and pet the dogs they encounter by using the ‘Hello’ emote. This allows the character to bend down and give the dog a little ruffle on the head, providing a much-needed dose of cuteness in a bloodstained and gore-ridden world.

The inclusion of the petting feature was the result of the team’s love for dogs. Kollo shares that, “As soon as you see a dog in-game you want to pet it – it’s like a natural instinct! It was the first request that went in from everyone on our team.

Initially, the idea was seen as a joke, but so many members of the team requested it that it eventually made its way into the game. However, it is slightly hidden, and players have to use the ‘hello’ emote to trigger the patting action.

The Creation of the Emote Wheel

When asked about the creation of the emote wheel and the inclusion of the petting feature, Kollo responds with enthusiasm, “The emote wheel was definitely fun to work on – I feel like the whole UI was really fun to work on.”

She explains that designing the emote wheel was a challenge since it needed to work well for both keyboard and mouse and controller players. However, the team was able to create a system that was intuitive and user-friendly.

The Joy of Petting Dogs in Gameplay

Kollo’s joy in adding the petting feature to Diablo 4 is clear. She laughs and shares, “I’m really glad it got [into the game], it’s awesome!”

Players have embraced the petting feature with open arms, spending more time petting the dogs than playing the game. The primal instinct to pet a dog is strong, and the inclusion of this feature provides a much-needed respite from the darkness of the game.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the inclusion of the petting feature in Diablo 4 is a testament to the team’s love for dogs and their dedication to creating a game that is both dark and light-hearted. It is a shining light in the midst of a world filled with doom and gloom, and players are sure to appreciate the ability to interact with these adorable creatures.

So, if you want to play with dogs while simultaneously slaying Lilith’s minions, be sure to check out our rundown of all of the Diablo 4 classes ahead of the Diablo 4 release date. And don’t forget to say hello to any dogs you encounter along the way!

News Source : PCGamesN

Source Link :Of all Diablo 4’s features, one was the most requested/