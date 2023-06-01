“Diablo 4 leveling tips”: Speeding up Your Progression in Diablo 4

If you’re looking to level up fast in Diablo 4, there are a few key strategies you can use to speed up your progress and reach endgame content as quickly as possible. Whether you’re a seasoned Diablo veteran or new to the franchise, these tips will help you maximize your XP gain and get the most out of your time in Sanctuary.

First and foremost, you should aim to play on higher difficulties if you feel powerful enough. There are four difficulties in Diablo 4 – Adventurer, Veteran, Nightmare, and Torment – and each one offers a different bonus to XP gain. While Adventurer has no bonus, Veteran offers a 20% boost, Nightmare offers a 100% boost, and Torment offers a massive 200% boost. Until you reach level 50 and complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon, you will only have access to Adventurer and Veteran. If you’re purely focused on maximizing XP gain, Veteran is likely the best choice, but if you’re struggling with the difficulty, it may be better to drop down to Adventurer and focus on blitzing through the story.

Another effective strategy for leveling up fast in Diablo 4 is to team up with friends in a party. Playing multiplayer in Diablo 4 offers a significant XP boost, and if you stay near another player, you’ll receive a 5% XP boost. This boost doubles to 10% if you’re in a party, making it an incredibly powerful way to speed up your progress. Multiplayer is also generally easier than solo play, as you’ll have more roles filled in your crew, allowing you to progress through quests and dungeons more efficiently.

Crafting XP-boosting Elixirs at the Alchemist is another effective way to maximize your XP gain. Elixirs increase your XP by 5% for 30 minutes, and they’re incredibly easy to craft using common plant materials that you’ll find while exploring. Completing Side Dungeons and Side Quests as you explore is also a great way to earn large chunks of XP and Gold, as well as take on tougher enemies for even more XP gain.

Finally, earning Renown is another way to earn bonus XP in Diablo 4. The Renown system tracks your progress for each region on the map and offers rewards like extra Skill Points, Health Potion charges, and bonus XP. To earn enough Renown to get every XP bonus available, you’ll need to complete as many optional activities in the world as possible, including discovering new areas, completing Side Quests and Dungeons, and defeating Elite enemies and bosses.

By combining these strategies, you can level up fast in Diablo 4 and start grinding the toughest dungeons for Legendaries. Keep in mind that levelling up is just one part of the Diablo 4 experience, and it’s important to take your time and enjoy the journey. But if you’re eager to reach endgame content and start taking on the toughest challenges, these tips will help you get there as quickly as possible.

