Diablo 4 Steam Deck Tutorial: A Step-by-Step Guide to Playing Diablo 4 on Steam Deck

How to Play Diablo 4 on Steam Deck

Diablo 4 is already available in Early Access and fully playable on Steam decks. This short guide will teach you how to do it.

Can You Play Diablo 4 on Valve’s System?

Yes, Diablo 4 can be played on Steam Deck. As it is not available for the Nintendo Switch, the only way to play it in portable mode is on Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Companion. Although the game has not been officially released yet, those who have reserved a special edition can play it in Early Access until June 5-6.

In the first few hours of gameplay, some connection errors may occur. However, in terms of resolution and performance, everything seems to be running smoothly. Some players on Reddit report that Diablo 4 runs very well on Valve’s system, especially if played on low settings, achieving 60 FPS. Others report it runs at 40 FPS on medium settings.

Diablo 4 is not available on Steam, so you need the Battle Net platform to play it. However, the Steam Deck operating system does not officially support Battle Net, and so there is no direct way to play Diablo 4 on Valve’s system. But there is a solution that will only take a few minutes.

Step 1: Download Diablo 4 to Your PC

Download Diablo 4 to your PC and add it to your Battle Net account.

Step 2: Download Lutris

Switch to Steam Deck Desktop Mode and go to the “Discover” tab. Find and download Lutris, then install it on your Steam Deck.

Step 3: Install Battle Net Launcher

Open Lutris and press the “+” button to open tabs with multiple programs. Find Battle Net Launcher, download and install it.

Step 4: Log in to Battle Net from Your Steam Deck

Log in to Battle Net from your Steam Deck via Lutris.

Step 5: Access Your Game Library and Play

Access your game library, and keep Diablo 4 running smoothly. If you wish to save part of the process every time you want to play, add Diablo 4 to your Steam library. From desktop mode, select the “Play” tab, click on “Add Non-Steam Games to My Library,” select Lutris, then Diablo 4.

Enjoy playing Diablo 4 on your Steam Deck!

Conclusion

Diablo 4 is now available in Early Access for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. If you want to play it on Steam Deck, you can do so by following these simple steps.

