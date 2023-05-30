diagnosis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment: An Overview

Exercise addiction is a phenomenon that has gained increasing attention in recent years. The addiction can take two forms: primary exercise addiction, where it occurs in the absence of other psychological problems, and secondary addiction, where it occurs as a consequence of other psychological dysfunctions, typically eating disorders. The underlying reason behind exercise addiction is generally to avoid negative emotions, feelings, or thoughts, although the addicted person may not be aware of this process.

In the case of primary addiction, addiction takes the form of an escape from a stressful condition that causes discomfort in a persistent manner and which the person feels they cannot cope with otherwise. In contrast, in secondary addiction, the underlying motivation will rather be weight loss, usually in conjunction with a strict diet or dietary restrictions.

Comorbidity with exercise addiction is often observed with eating disorders, depressive and anxiety disorders, and excessive preoccupation with body image, weight, and diet control. This coexistence of pathologies often makes it difficult to determine which is the primary disorder.

The causes of exercise addiction have been attributed to physiological and psychological hypotheses. The runner’s high hypothesis suggests that intense running training activates beta-endorphins in the brain, resulting in an intense sense of euphoria. The pleasant psychological condition characterized by the relaxing and anxiolytic effects of exercise prompts people to resume exercising, leading to more frequent and intense training sessions.

The affective regulation hypothesis with regard to exercise addiction suggests that exercise has a dual effect on mood: it increases positive emotions and contributes to the improvement of mood and reduces the impact of unpleasant emotions. However, the regulation of affectivity through training induces only temporary effects, resulting in severe feelings of deprivation or actual withdrawal symptoms that only find relief with the resumption of exercise.

Psychotherapeutic interventions, such as motivational interviewing and Cognitive Behavioural Psychotherapy, have proven effective in the treatment of various types of behavioural and substance addictions. Accurate diagnosis and differential diagnosis are the cornerstones of an effective treatment plan, and concomitant disorders must be considered and all co-existing conditions must be treated. The treatment should clarify what caused the onset of the addiction and what factors and situations lead to the persistence of the disorder.

In conclusion, exercise addiction is a phenomenon that requires attention and proper diagnosis and treatment. It can take two forms: primary and secondary addiction, with different underlying motivations. Comorbidity with eating disorders, depressive and anxiety disorders, and excessive preoccupation with body image, weight, and diet control is often observed. A proper treatment plan must consider all co-existing conditions and accurately diagnose the underlying disorder. Psychotherapeutic interventions have proven effective in the treatment of various types of behavioural and substance addictions.

