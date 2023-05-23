Diagnosis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Hyperuricemia: Causes, Symptoms, Risks, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Hyperuricemia is a health condition where there is an excess of uric acid in the blood. This occurs when the body produces an excessive amount of uric acid or when it is unable to excrete even the normal amount through urine due to weak functioning of the kidneys. If left untreated, hyperuricemia can lead to several diseases such as the formation of kidney stones or an increased risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Causes of Hyperuricemia

Hyperuricemia typically occurs when uric acid is formed due to purines breaking down in the body. Purines are chemicals found in certain foods such as red meat, seafood, asparagus, mushroom, peas, and beans. Excess uric acid levels in the blood form tiny crystals in and around the joints and in the kidneys. The body’s defensive white blood cells attack these crystals, leading to inflammation and pain. Hyperuricemia causes a painful type of arthritis called gouty arthritis or gout. It occurs in about 20 percent of people with hyperuricemia. Besides a rapid hike, a sudden drop in uric acid levels can also trigger gout.

Symptoms of Hyperuricemia

Hyperuricemia may go unnoticed because only one-third of people may experience symptoms of this ailment. It is known as asymptomatic hyperuricemia. However, the following are the main symptoms of hyperuricemia:

-Isolated episodes of pain and swelling indicate gout

-Inflammation of toes, feet, ankles, and knees

-Severe pain in and around joints

-Stiffness of the joints causing difficulty in the movement of the affected joints

-Redness and swelling

-Uric acid crystals causing a buildup of stones in the kidney

-Pain in the lower back

-Kidney infection in some cases, causes fever or chills

-Urinary tract infection

Risks of a Prolonged and Untreated Hyperuricemia

If hyperuricemia is left untreated, uric acid crystals can form clumps called tophi. These hard lumps get formed around joints and in the curve at the top of the ear. Over time, tophi can damage joints or also cause nerve damage. Another risk of elevated uric acid is the formation of kidney stones. Some stones become too large to pass and block parts of your urinary tract, becoming an ideal breeding ground for bacteria. This may cause an increased urge to urinate, pain, and difficulty urinating besides blood in your urine and foul-smelling urine.

Risk Factors of Hyperuricemia

Several risk factors are associated with hyperuricemia such as:

-Excessive intake of alcohol

-Some medications such as the ones taken for heart disease

-Kidney disease

-High blood pressure

-Hypothyroidism

-Obesity

-High blood glucose levels

Diagnosis

The doctors will look for the symptoms of gout, which is the main complication of hyperuricemia. They will test any fluid that has built up in the joints by using a fine needle to draw fluid from the joint to be examined for any possible evidence of uric acid crystals. The presence of small or big crystals indicates gout disease.

Treatment

The treatment for hyperuricemia depends on what has caused a spike in uric acid. For asymptomatic hyperuricemia, treatment is not recommended, and the focus is more on lifestyle modifications besides a diet that regulates the consumption of high-purine foods. If hyperuricemia is due to an underlying condition, the condition needs to be treated. If tophus is seen, an incision is made in the skin and it is removed. If there are kidney stones that are smaller than 5 millimeters, doctors ask the patient to drink a lot of water and take some medications until the stones flow in the urine. Kidney stones that are larger than 5 mm do not pass on their own; thus, additional techniques may help, such as the lithotripsy. In this noninvasive procedure, shock waves are directed toward the kidney stone through the skin. These waves break large stones into tiny pieces that can get flushed out through the urinary system. However, stones greater than 10 mm may need to be removed surgically. Joint damage (in rare cases) may need replacement surgery.

Conclusion

In conclusion, hyperuricemia is a health condition that can lead to several diseases if left untreated. It is important to look out for the symptoms and risk factors associated with hyperuricemia and seek medical attention if necessary. A healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, exercise, and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, can help prevent hyperuricemia and its complications.

