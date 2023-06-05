Diagram Of Cytokinesis In Plant And Animal Cells. : Understanding the Process of Cytokinesis in Plant and Animal Cells

Comprehending Cytokinesis in Plant and Animal Cells

Introduction:

Cytokinesis is a process of cell division that separates the cytoplasm of a cell into two daughter cells. It is a critical stage in the cell cycle, which follows the process of mitosis. Cytokinesis is important for the growth and development of organisms since it ensures that cells divide properly. In this article, we will discuss the diagram of cytokinesis in plant and animal cells, and the significant differences between the two processes.

Plant Cell Cytokinesis:

Plant cells undergo cytokinesis in a different way than animal cells. During cytokinesis in plant cells, a structure called the cell plate forms between the two daughter cells. The cell plate is made up of vesicles that contain cell wall materials, such as cellulose. The cell plate starts to form in the center of the cell and gradually grows outward, separating the two daughter cells.

The diagram of cytokinesis in plant cells is shown below:

HTML Heading 1: The Formation of the Phragmoplast

During cytokinesis in plant cells, a structure called the phragmoplast forms in the center of the cell. The phragmoplast is made up of microtubules and other proteins, and it serves as a scaffold for the cell plate to form. The microtubules of the phragmoplast extend outward, guiding the vesicles that contain cell wall materials to the center of the cell.

HTML Heading 2: The Formation of the Cell Plate

As the vesicles containing cell wall materials reach the center of the cell, they begin to fuse together, forming a structure called the cell plate. The cell plate gradually grows outward, separating the two daughter cells. As the cell plate grows, it begins to fuse with the existing cell wall, resulting in two separate cells.

HTML Heading 3: The Completion of Cytokinesis

As the cell plate continues to grow, it eventually reaches the edges of the cell, completing the process of cytokinesis. The two daughter cells are separated by a new cell wall, which is formed from the fusion of the cell plate and the existing cell wall.

Animal Cell Cytokinesis:

Unlike plant cells, animal cells do not have a cell wall, so they undergo cytokinesis in a different way. During cytokinesis in animal cells, a structure called the contractile ring forms around the cell, gradually constricting it until it splits into two daughter cells.

The diagram of cytokinesis in animal cells is shown below:

HTML Heading 1: The Formation of the Cleavage Furrow

During cytokinesis in animal cells, the contractile ring forms around the cell, just beneath the plasma membrane. The contractile ring is made up of actin filaments and myosin proteins, which interact to cause the ring to contract.

As the contractile ring contracts, it gradually constricts the cell, forming a structure called the cleavage furrow. The cleavage furrow deepens until it reaches the center of the cell, where it splits the cell into two daughter cells.

HTML Heading 2: The Completion of Cytokinesis

As the cleavage furrow deepens, it eventually splits the cell into two daughter cells. The two daughter cells are separated by a new plasma membrane, which forms at the site of the cleavage furrow.

Differences Between Plant and Animal Cell Cytokinesis:

There are several significant differences between cytokinesis in plant and animal cells. The most obvious difference is the presence of a cell wall in plant cells, which requires the formation of a cell plate during cytokinesis. In contrast, animal cells do not have a cell wall and undergo cytokinesis by forming a cleavage furrow.

Another difference is the way in which the contractile ring and phragmoplast form. In animal cells, the contractile ring forms just beneath the plasma membrane, while in plant cells, the phragmoplast forms in the center of the cell.

Conclusion:

Cytokinesis is a critical stage in the cell cycle that ensures proper cell division. The process of cytokinesis differs significantly between plant and animal cells, with plant cells forming a cell plate and animal cells forming a cleavage furrow. Understanding the differences between these processes is important for understanding the growth and development of organisms.

——————–

Q: What is cytokinesis?

A: Cytokinesis is the process of dividing the cytoplasm of a cell into two daughter cells during cell division.

Q: What is the difference between cytokinesis in plant and animal cells?

A: In animal cells, a contractile ring made of actin and myosin filaments constricts the cell membrane to form a cleavage furrow, which eventually divides the cell. In plant cells, a cell plate made of vesicles from the Golgi apparatus forms in the middle of the cell and eventually develops into a cell wall.

Q: What is the purpose of cytokinesis?

A: The purpose of cytokinesis is to divide the cytoplasm of a cell into two daughter cells, each with its own nucleus and organelles.

Q: What are the stages of cytokinesis in both plant and animal cells?

A: In animal cells, the stages of cytokinesis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase, and finally cytokinesis. In plant cells, the stages are similar, but cytokinesis occurs after telophase.

Q: What is the role of the spindle fibers in cytokinesis?

A: The spindle fibers help separate the chromosomes during mitosis, but do not play a role in cytokinesis.

Q: What happens to the cell membrane during cytokinesis?

A: In animal cells, the cell membrane is constricted by the contractile ring to form a cleavage furrow. In plant cells, a new cell wall is formed by the cell plate, which eventually divides the cell.

Q: How long does cytokinesis take?

A: The length of time for cytokinesis varies depending on the type of cell, but typically takes a few minutes to complete.

Q: What happens to the organelles during cytokinesis?

A: The organelles are distributed evenly between the two daughter cells during cytokinesis.