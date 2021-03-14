Diamond Kyree Sanders Death – Obituary : We mourn the loss of Diamond Kyree Sanders, a Black transgender woman who was killed by gun violence in Cincinnati earlier this …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

We mourn the loss of Diamond Kyree Sanders, a Black transgender woman who was killed by gun violence in Cincinnati earlier this month. She is the 11th known trans person killed this year. Our thoughts are with her family and community. #EndGunViolence

https://planettransgender.com/transgender-woman-diamond-kyree-sanders-murdered-in-cincinnati

