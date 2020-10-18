Diamond Proctor is not Dead , the 28-year-old Woman is Still Missing.
#MissingPerson 28-year-old Diamond Proctor, who was last seen in the 200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 https://t.co/U7JT6i4AAO
