Diana Porter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Diana Porter has Died .

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our formidable leader Diana Porter. It has been the greatest honour for us to work alongside a strong and inspiring woman.

Diana Porter Contemporary Jewellery

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our formidable leader Diana Porter.

It has been the greatest honour for us to work alongside a strong and inspiring woman. A prolific creative mind, she was not only renowned for her innovative design but creating work with integrity and honesty. She was a fighter and believer who fought hard to raise awareness for women’s rights and promote equality throughout the world we live in.

Diana’s passion for her work has been infectious, her collections like Diana herself, are so spirited and who she was as a person is palpable within her work.

Over the years we have heard from hundreds of customers about what Diana’s jewellery has meant to them. How it has brought them comfort through difficult times or reminds them of a special person or moment in their lives. Her words have such meaning to so many. She loved meeting customers, finding out all about them, connecting with them through the design.

She loved supporting upcoming and renowned designers, both through the gallery and also her own workshop. She bought many amazing people together. She was one of the first designers in the UK to produce her full collection in Fairtrade gold, with ethical sourcing at the forefront of her practises. She has been an inspiration to so many.

It was her wish for Diana Porter Jewellery to go on….for us to continue what she has started.

‘You can’t kill the spirit

She is like a mountain

Anne Wilson

Very sad news indeed. Having met Diana, I know how influential and inspirational she was and the jewellery I already cherished dearly will now be done more so.

Heartfelt condolences to anyone and everyone who feels the sense of loss resultant from her passing. Xx

Amber Strong

So sorry to hear this. Have loved her jewellery since working at a jewellers in Bath that stocked her work. I’m lucky enough to own a few items from her collections and love everything that she embodied. Love and condolences to all who loved and knew her xx

Frances Freel

So very sad! Diana was such an inspiration and an extremely creative woman. I will always cherish my beautiful wedding ring designed and made by her. ❤

Elizabeth Ross Niven

So sad to hear the Diana has passed away…I met her when she helped design a necklace for me using my Mum’s jewellery…she was so delightful, thoughtful, creative and so charismatic! 💜

Gillian Fairhall

So sad to hear this.

I have a lot of her jewellery and I never take my 12 bangles off. So have thought of her often over the last 20 years. So glad to have them and to have met her. A great woman and her designs were so beautiful and just up my street.

RIP Diana.

Gilly 🖤

Helena Kowalski

This is very sad news and condolences to her family and all the lovely staff at DP. A very special, creative woman who made a step change in the the jewellery world. I named by Jack Russell, Sibyl having gone into the shop to collect my sibyls after they had been repolished. I have just got a rescue dog called ‘Tazzy’ and asked if dogs were allowed. I then said what can I call her instead and it came to me Sibyl! From my first piece of her jewellery was very special and sparked so many conversations when you met someone with a Sybyl or an on and on bracelet. Lots of love to Diana Porter people everywhere xx

Alison Green

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of such a remarkable lady. I have fond memories of meeting with her. Condolences to you all. RIP x

Jane Oakley

Very sad to hear, I first met Diana when she was designing from her front room, went to the opening of her shoo-in cotham and many times visited the park street shop. There’s something special when your designs show true values , valuing the people that make the jewellery and sourcing ethically. She has designe d so many of my treasured jewellery pieces Condolences to family and friends, a great loss.

Jill Brown

I remember ‘dragging’ my ‘husband to be’ half way across the uk to an appointment with Diana to design my engagement and wedding ring which also incorporated stones from a cherished heirloom. Her time and interest in the design of my ring made me feel very special and 10years later I have happy memories of meeting her. I had looked everywhere for a ring that was different and her design was perfect. My condolences to you all.

Samantha Jayne Smith

This is such sad news! I worked for Diana Porter back in 2009 and it was one of the best jobs I have ever had! I have so many fond memories and she was such a lovely person inside and out!