Diane Bruni Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Diane Bruni has Died.

Diane Bruni has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

Lisa Cipparone 7h · I first met Diane Bruni in Toronto in 1995 shortly after moving there. She was one of my first yoga teachers at one of Toronto’s first yoga studios called The Yoga Studio. During that time and for her entire career, she was an inspiration, a pioneer, an incredible teacher and a mentor to so many. I also have a fond memory of her sitting at my kitchen table folding her new, hot off the press brochures for her new yoga studio called Downward Dog. The excitement in the air was palpable…. May she now find endless peace and fly free.

Tributes

Hey loves. Sad news today. Diane Bruni has passed. She was a leader, a fierce advocate, and a voice for the future of… Posted by Flowing Lotus Yoga on Sunday, January 24, 2021

Yoga Trinity

Our yoga community has lost one of its greatest leaders today with the passing of Diane Bruni

She was my favorite teacher from back in my Ashtanga days in Toronto. She was so innovative and strong and curious about movement so her classes were always an adventure.

When she moved on from Downward Dog, she seemed to be set free from the “rules” of Ashtanga and her innovation and creativity was boundless.

She was a leading light not just in our movement world, but in bravely speaking up about abuse in the yoga community and standing up for those who have been harmed. A leader, a fierce advocate, and a voice for the future of yoga.

My teaching has been so inspired by Diane, so much so that, while you might not have known Diane, if you have shared a class with me, you have surely been touched by her voice, her ideas, and her heart.

Rest in peace profound Diane. You made a difference with your life and your leadership 💚

Sending deepest condolences to Diane’s family and friends at this time.

Shannon Park

She indeed was very special. After attending your workshop in Queensland I joined the yoga and movement community and started to follow her work. Thank you for introducing me and for your own wonderful teaching.