Dianna Ortiz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sr. Dianna Ortiz has Died .

Sr. Dianna Ortiz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Unbearably sad to hear of the passing of Sr. Dianna Ortiz. It was an honor to publish her 2002 memoir THE BLINDFOLD'S EYES: My Journey from Torture to Truth @OrbisBooks One of the most courageous people I have ever met. May she find peace. https://t.co/NEgj7sINc9 via @PaxChristi pic.twitter.com/HAJNitHvAd

Elva Ybarra

Sad news. Prayers for her family and all who loved her. May she Rest In Peace.

Eleanor Martinez

Another good soul gone too soon. Perhaps the task given to her on this earth is done n now her torch is handed to those left behind.

Mike Fletcher

I am so, so sorry to hear this. Reading her book and considering the courage it took to write it made a big impact on my life. May she Rest In Peace.

Christine Hyland

She was a dear friend and Center of Concern colleague. One of the bravest and kindest people I have had the honor to know. Rest with the angels, Sr Dianna.

Judi Barbarito Cocilovo

Such sad news. May she rest in peace and may her good work continue.

Kristina Ortega

Oh no. I had the privilege of helping to host her at a conference years ago. Reading her book was a pivotal moment in my formation and education. May the choirs of angels come to greet her.

Elizabeth Hays

May her memory be a blessing to all those who knew her and loved her.

Mary Isaksen

I have her book, The Blindfold’s Eyes, on my stack of reading material. It just jumped to the top. May she Rest In Peace.

Hortensia Tobon

Prayers for comfort and consolation for all her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace

Patricia Duran

How sad. She was here from New Mexico. Some of the men who tortured her were from the United States. I hope she was able to find more information.

Veronica Susan Parada

I originally read her story some years ago and it was so difficult to read what happened to her. I was haunted by her experiences. This is really sad news.

Karen Mielke

