Dianne Durham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : gymnastics pioneer and icon Dianne Durham has Died .

gymnastics pioneer and icon Dianne Durham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

We are heartbroken to share the passing of gymnastics pioneer and icon Dianne Durham. Dianne was the first Black gymnast to capture a national all-around title and paved the way for generations of gymnasts who followed. Our thoughts are with her family. https://t.co/9LC8WzpRH6

Vernon Hills Gymnastics

It’s with great sadness that we inform you that Dianne Durham passed away earlier today. She was a star on the world stage and right here in our own backyard. Her biography is below. Thoughts and prayers to her husband, family, friends, athletes, and teammates.

Morgan Park Academy Alumni

We are stunned and saddened by the loss of our friend Dianne Durham, a beloved wife, dear friend, and pioneering athlete and coach who passed away today.

Dianne, the wife of MPA principal Tom Drahozal, was internationally famous for her professional achievements as a champion gymnast and top-level coach, but the Morgan Park Academy community will long remember her laugh, her inimitable sense of style, and the love, care, and attention she showed so many children through her many summers with us as a youth gymnastics coach.