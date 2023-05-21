DiCaprio-Scorsese Cannes: Cannes Critics Praise DiCaprio-Scorsese Collaboration as Epic

Hollywood Descends on Cannes for Premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon”

The highly anticipated Native American crime epic, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday to rave reviews. The three-and-a-half-hour movie tells the story of a wave of murders among oil-rich Osage Indians in the 1920s and the birth of the FBI.

Despite the rain that has drenched the French Riviera town all week, fans waited for hours to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. DiCaprio, De Niro, and several native Americans in traditional outfits received a thunderous reception from the crowd upon their arrival. Co-star Jesse Plemons arrived with his wife Kirsten Dunst, while Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett, and Tobey Maguire were also present.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on a nonfiction bestseller and sees DiCaprio play a weak-willed man who marries a wealthy Osage Indian and is drawn into the deadly schemes of his kingpin uncle (De Niro). Critics who managed to get their hands on a ticket have called it a “searing,” “triumphant,” and “masterful” epic about the bloody birth of America. IndieWire went as far as to say that DiCaprio gives his best-ever performance, while The Guardian awarded the film five stars for its remarkable storytelling.

The film was funded by Apple and screened out-of-competition at the Cannes Film Festival. It is the first time the 80-year-old Scorsese, who won the Palme d’Or in 1976 for “Taxi Driver,” has presented a film at Cannes since 1985’s lesser-known “After Hours,” though he served as jury president in 1998.

As “Killers of the Flower Moon” garnered critical acclaim, the race for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, was heating up. Hollywood royalty walked the red carpet for Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore’s new film, “May December,” while British director Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” was seen as an early frontrunner. The film takes a unique and horrifying look at the private life of a Nazi officer working at the Auschwitz concentration camp and has received near-unanimous praise from critics.

In addition to the main competition, which includes 21 films, the festival has also seen appearances from Hollywood icons such as Harrison Ford, Michael Douglas, and Sean Penn. Despite the untypically wet weather, the festival has had no shortage of splashy moments since kicking off on Tuesday with the controversial appearance of Johnny Depp playing French king Louis XV in “Jeanne du Barry.”

The Cannes Film Festival concludes on May 27, and only time will tell which film will take home the coveted Palme d’Or. However, with “Killers of the Flower Moon” receiving such high praise, it seems that Scorsese and DiCaprio may have another hit on their hands.

