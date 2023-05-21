“DiCaprio-Scorsese Cannes”: Cannes film festival praises DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

The Cannes Film Festival has once again played host to some of Hollywood’s biggest names, with the premiere of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest collaboration, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” drawing particular attention. Based on a nonfiction bestseller, the three-and-a-half-hour movie sees DiCaprio play a weak-willed man who marries a wealthy Osage Indian and is drawn into the deadly schemes of his kingpin uncle, played by Robert De Niro. The film charts a wave of murders among oil-rich Osage Indians in the 1920s and the birth of the FBI. Critics have heaped praise upon the movie, with words like “searing,” “triumph,” and “masterpiece” being bandied about. IndieWire said DiCaprio gives “his best-ever performance,” while The Guardian awarded five stars for a “remarkable epic about the bloody birth of America.”

While “Killers of the Flower Moon” was screening out-of-competition in Cannes, the festival’s main competition was heating up. One early front-runner is British director Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a unique and horrifying look at the private life of a Nazi officer working at the Auschwitz concentration camp. Critics were near-unanimous in their praise, with Variety calling it “chilling and profound, meditative and immersive, a movie that holds human darkness up to the light and examines it as if under a microscope.” The film was partly inspired by a book of the same name by British novelist Martin Amis, who passed away during the festival at the age of 73.

Other films receiving praise include “Four Daughters,” a heartbreaking documentary about radicalization within a Tunisian family, and “May December,” which looks at the relationship between an older woman and a schoolboy, still married years after their relationship became a tabloid scandal. The main competition features a total of 21 films, including previous winners such as Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda, Germany’s Wim Wenders, and Britain’s Ken Loach.

In addition to the films, the festival has seen some emotional moments, including an appearance by Harrison Ford, who received an honorary Palme d’Or at the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and an honorary Palme for Michael Douglas. However, the festival has also faced criticism for its lack of diversity, with only four female directors in the main competition. Nevertheless, the Cannes Film Festival remains one of the most prestigious events in the cinematic calendar, attracting the biggest names in the industry and generating excitement and anticipation among film fans around the world.

