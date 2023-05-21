“DiCaprio-Scorsese Cannes reviews”: Cannes audiences applaud DiCaprio-Scorsese collaboration as a masterpiece

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, with Hollywood stars and filmmakers descending on the French Riviera for premieres and screenings. One of the most highly anticipated films is Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s Native American crime epic, Killers of the Flower Moon. The three-and-a-half-hour movie tells the story of a wave of murders among oil-rich Osage Indians in the 1920s and the birth of the FBI. DiCaprio stars alongside Robert De Niro, while co-star Jesse Plemons arrived with his wife Kirsten Dunst. The film, based on a nonfiction bestseller, has received rave reviews, with critics calling it a “searing” and “masterpiece” that features DiCaprio’s “best-ever performance”.

Killers of the Flower Moon is funded by Apple and was screening out-of-competition at Cannes. It is the first time Scorsese has presented a film at Cannes since 1985’s After Hours, though he served as jury president in 1998. Meanwhile, the race for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, is heating up. One front-runner is British director Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, a unique and horrifying look at the private life of a Nazi officer working at the Auschwitz concentration camp. Critics were near-unanimous in their praise, with Variety calling it “chilling and profound”. Also well received was Four Daughters, a heartbreaking documentary about radicalisation within a Tunisian family.

The festival has seen its share of Hollywood royalty, including Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore for their new film May December, which looks at the relationship between an older woman and a schoolboy. There was also an emotional appearance from Harrison Ford, who received an honorary Palme d’Or at the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Michael Douglas received an honorary Palme, while Sean Penn appeared as a grizzled New York paramedic in Black Flies.

The Cannes Film Festival has also seen some dissenting voices, with The Times calling Killers of the Flower Moon “a damp squib” and Little White Lies saying Scorsese “guts the story of anything that might sully the high seriousness of the subject matter”. However, the overall reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising the film’s performances, direction, and historical accuracy.

The festival concludes on May 27, with a total of 21 films in the main competition, including previous winners such as Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda, Germany’s Wim Wenders, and Britain’s Ken Loach. Despite the untypically wet weather, Cannes has had no shortage of splashy moments, with Hollywood icons and rising stars alike making their way down the red carpet. Whether Killers of the Flower Moon takes home any awards remains to be seen, but the film has already cemented its place as one of the most talked-about films at this year’s festival.

