Dicel Jefferson Death -Dead – Obituary : Dicel Jefferson has Died .
Dicel Jefferson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
With regret I share the news of the passing of HHS alum, longtime HCSD employee, coach, and friend Dicel Jefferson. He coached hundreds of our football and basketball players over the years at the high school and youth levels. RIP Coach Jefferson.
— HHS Athletics (@HudsonAthletics) December 24, 2020
