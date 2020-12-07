Dick Allen Death -Dead – Obituary : Dick Allen has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Dick Allen Death -Dead – Obituary : Dick Allen has Died .

Dick Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Claire Smith @MzCSmith This is beyond sad. Dick Allen deserved so much better from baseball. He exceded even though the racism of the 1960s made Philadelphia an unwelcome sports environment for a proud black man. Yet Dick refused to be robbed of his pride, his manhood. He is a HOFer, pure and simple.

Dave Noriega wrote
My Dad was a pitcher that played against Richie Allen in the minors. He takes credit for single handedly sending him to the majors. Dad always marveled at his strength to swing a 40-oz bat or as dad called it… a shaved down telephone pole.

Pugs Charlie Potatoes Moran wrote
“Don’t talk to me about being handled,” Allen said.
“You know what Wilt Chamberlain said about that: ‘Animals are handled. Not men.'” – Richie Allen aka Dick

Seriously, where is his movie. It would be awesome.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.