Dick Allen Death -Dead – Obituary : Dick Allen has Died .

Dick Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

This is beyond sad. Dick Allen deserved so much better from baseball. He exceded even though the racism of the 1960s made Philadelphia an unwelcome sports environment for a proud black man. Yet Dick refused to be robbed of his pride, his manhood. He is a HOFer, pure and simple. pic.twitter.com/byZQYev9yq — Claire Smith ⚾️ (@MzCSmith) December 7, 2020

Claire Smith @MzCSmith This is beyond sad. Dick Allen deserved so much better from baseball. He exceded even though the racism of the 1960s made Philadelphia an unwelcome sports environment for a proud black man. Yet Dick refused to be robbed of his pride, his manhood. He is a HOFer, pure and simple.

Dave Noriega wrote

My Dad was a pitcher that played against Richie Allen in the minors. He takes credit for single handedly sending him to the majors. Dad always marveled at his strength to swing a 40-oz bat or as dad called it… a shaved down telephone pole.

I loved Richie Allen and later Dick Allen, who favorite of my older brother Rich, whose middle name Alan. MVP one year, which ain’t nothing. He hit the ball so damn hard and so far. RIP, Richie Dick https://t.co/2iPJgxP7hK — Gary Rivlin (@grivlin) December 7, 2020

This is Dick (Richie) Allen near the end of his career, still tremendously fast. He had the 13th greatest OPS+ in baseball history and yet is NOT in the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/kpOZFofRaF — scott taylor (@staylorsports) December 7, 2020

One of my favs, spent one great season with the Cardinals. RIP Dick Richie Allen. #dickallen #richieallen https://t.co/LYGzAR4OCl — Brad Carr (@BCarr141) December 7, 2020

Pugs Charlie Potatoes Moran wrote

“Don’t talk to me about being handled,” Allen said.

“You know what Wilt Chamberlain said about that: ‘Animals are handled. Not men.'” – Richie Allen aka Dick

Seriously, where is his movie. It would be awesome.

Dick Allen was a heckuva ballplayer, even when he was still known as Richie Allen with the @Phillies.

Don’t see many magazine covers like this one any more. #LightEmIfYouHaveEm @richarddeitsch https://t.co/3YWrFFMYDu — Patrick J. Daly (@pjdaly7) December 7, 2020