Dick Allen Death -Dead – Obituary : Dick Allen has Died .
Dick Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
This is beyond sad. Dick Allen deserved so much better from baseball. He exceded even though the racism of the 1960s made Philadelphia an unwelcome sports environment for a proud black man. Yet Dick refused to be robbed of his pride, his manhood. He is a HOFer, pure and simple. pic.twitter.com/byZQYev9yq
— Claire Smith ⚾️ (@MzCSmith) December 7, 2020
Claire Smith @MzCSmith This is beyond sad. Dick Allen deserved so much better from baseball. He exceded even though the racism of the 1960s made Philadelphia an unwelcome sports environment for a proud black man. Yet Dick refused to be robbed of his pride, his manhood. He is a HOFer, pure and simple.
Dave Noriega wrote
My Dad was a pitcher that played against Richie Allen in the minors. He takes credit for single handedly sending him to the majors. Dad always marveled at his strength to swing a 40-oz bat or as dad called it… a shaved down telephone pole.
I loved Richie Allen and later Dick Allen, who favorite of my older brother Rich, whose middle name Alan. MVP one year, which ain’t nothing. He hit the ball so damn hard and so far. RIP, Richie Dick https://t.co/2iPJgxP7hK
— Gary Rivlin (@grivlin) December 7, 2020
This is Dick (Richie) Allen near the end of his career, still tremendously fast. He had the 13th greatest OPS+ in baseball history and yet is NOT in the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/kpOZFofRaF
— scott taylor (@staylorsports) December 7, 2020
One of my favs, spent one great season with the Cardinals. RIP Dick Richie Allen. #dickallen #richieallen https://t.co/LYGzAR4OCl
— Brad Carr (@BCarr141) December 7, 2020
Pugs Charlie Potatoes Moran wrote
“Don’t talk to me about being handled,” Allen said.
“You know what Wilt Chamberlain said about that: ‘Animals are handled. Not men.'” – Richie Allen aka Dick
Seriously, where is his movie. It would be awesome.
Dick Allen was a heckuva ballplayer, even when he was still known as Richie Allen with the @Phillies.
Don’t see many magazine covers like this one any more. #LightEmIfYouHaveEm @richarddeitsch https://t.co/3YWrFFMYDu
— Patrick J. Daly (@pjdaly7) December 7, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.