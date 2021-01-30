Dick Callahan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dick Callahan has Died .

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Dick Callahan who passed today. Dick was the PA announcer for over 30 years at Saint Mary's in addition to working for the A's, Warriors, and other Bay Area colleges. He was also an honorary alumnus of SMC. pic.twitter.com/bsB27xfORe — Saint Mary's Gaels (@smcgaels) January 30, 2021

