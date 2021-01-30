Dick Callahan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dick Callahan has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Dick Callahan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Dick Callahan who passed today.
Dick was the PA announcer for over 30 years at Saint Mary's in addition to working for the A's, Warriors, and other Bay Area colleges. He was also an honorary alumnus of SMC. pic.twitter.com/bsB27xfORe
— Saint Mary's Gaels (@smcgaels) January 30, 2021
