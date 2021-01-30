Dick Callahan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dick Callahan has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Dick Callahan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

For decades Dick Callahan’s legendary voice welcomed generations to stadiums and arenas throughout the Bay Area including Strawberry Canyon. Our condolences to your family and many friends. We will miss you. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ud7kcDp20w — Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) January 30, 2021

