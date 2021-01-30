Dick Callahan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dick Callahan has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Dick Callahan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
For decades Dick Callahan’s legendary voice welcomed generations to stadiums and arenas throughout the Bay Area including Strawberry Canyon. Our condolences to your family and many friends. We will miss you. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ud7kcDp20w
— Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) January 30, 2021
Cal Athletics @CalAthletics For decades Dick Callahan’s legendary voice welcomed generations to stadiums and arenas throughout the Bay Area including Strawberry Canyon. Our condolences to your family and many friends. We will miss you. Rest In Peace.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.