Dick Cooper Death -Dead – Obituary : Dick Cooper has Died .

By | December 24, 2020
Dick Cooper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

Jason Furman @jasonfurman Very sorry that Dick Cooper has passed away after a battle with cancer. His contributions to economic research and policy over sixty years made him a tremendous source of wisdom and perspective on everything from currency wars to climate change. I will miss learning from him.

