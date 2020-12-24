Dick Cooper Death -Dead – Obituary : Dick Cooper has Died .
Dick Cooper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.
Very sorry that Dick Cooper has passed away after a battle with cancer. His contributions to economic research and policy over sixty years made him a tremendous source of wisdom and perspective on everything from currency wars to climate change. I will miss learning from him. pic.twitter.com/UqxxhYKWur
— Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) December 24, 2020
