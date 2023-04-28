Dick Groat Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Dick Groat, Renowned Baseball Player, Dies at the Age of 90

Dick Groat, Iconic Baseball Player, Dies at 90 Years Old

On April 27, 2022, baseball lost an iconic figure with the passing of Dick Groat at the age of 90. Groat was a true inspiration to countless aspiring players around the world.

Early Life and Career

Dick Groat was born on November 4, 1930, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. He attended the University of Pittsburgh where he became a standout athlete in both baseball and basketball. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1952 and spent 14 seasons playing for them and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Accomplishments on the Field

Throughout his career as a shortstop, Groat was known for his exceptional fielding skills and his ability to hit for both power and average. He was a seven-time All-Star, two-time National League batting champion, and two-time World Series champion, winning the title with the Pirates in 1960 and with the Cardinals in 1964.

Two-Sport Athlete and Beyond

Groat was also a two-sport athlete, playing basketball for the Fort Wayne Pistons during the off-season. He was a valuable member of the Pistons team that won the NBA championship in 1954.

After retiring from baseball in 1967, Groat went on to become a successful college basketball commentator for ESPN and CBS. He was also a successful businessman, owning several car dealerships in the Pittsburgh area.

Legacy

Groat’s contributions to the world of baseball and sports in general were immense. He was a true icon who inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams and strive for greatness. He will be remembered as one of the greatest shortstops of all time and a beloved figure in the world of sports.

His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness. His passing is a great loss to the world of sports, but his memory will live on forever. Rest in peace, Dick Groat.