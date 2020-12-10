Dick Hinch Death -Dead – Obituary : Dick Hinch has Died .

Speaker Dick Hinch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

NAMI NH is saddened by the passing of Speaker Hinch. We were honored to have him present to our Public Policy Com. on multiple occasions & greatly appreciated his support of mental health reforms. We send condolences to his family & legislative colleagues.https://t.co/FKdpgwph7x — NAMI New Hampshire (@NAMI_NH) December 10, 2020

New Hampshire’s House Speaker Dick Hinch died Wednesday, just a week after he was sworn in as leader of the state’s newly Republican-led Legislature. https://t.co/kabCDa1txM — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 9, 2020

Hon. Wendy E.N Thomas wrote

I’m very sorry to hear of Rep. Dick Hinch’s passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Hinch family and our entire Merrimack community for this loss.

Wayne D. MacDonald wrote

The passing of Speaker Dick Hinch is unimaginable. I was looking forward to serving under him. His family, friends and the State of NH as a whole have suffered an incredible loss!.

Ray Buckley wrote

Deepest of condolences to the family and loved ones of newly elected NH House Speaker Dick Hinch on his sudden passing today. #NHPolitics

Incoming GOP New Hampshire House Speaker found dead in his home https://t.co/dJQUqs49Xr — Barry Johnson (@HuffStoney) December 10, 2020