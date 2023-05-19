Dick Nourse, a renowned TV personality and veteran KSL anchor, passes away at 83

TV legend and longtime KSL anchor Dick Nourse has died at 83

Introduction

The world of journalism has lost one of its most beloved figures. Dick Nourse, the longtime anchor for KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, passed away at the age of 83. Nourse was a fixture in Utah television news for more than 40 years, and his death has left a void in the hearts of many.

Career Highlights

Dick Nourse began his career in broadcasting in 1957, working as a disc jockey for a radio station in his hometown of Rochester, New York. He then moved on to television news, working as a reporter and anchor in several cities before landing at KSL-TV in 1965.

Nourse quickly became one of the most recognizable faces in Utah news, anchoring the evening news for more than three decades. He was known for his calm and authoritative delivery, as well as his ability to connect with viewers on a personal level.

During his time at KSL, Nourse covered some of the biggest stories in Utah history, including the Teton Dam disaster, the 2002 Winter Olympics, and the 1980s oil boom. He also interviewed countless politicians, celebrities, and other notable figures, earning a reputation as one of the most respected journalists in the state.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Nourse’s death, tributes poured in from across the country. Utah Governor Spencer Cox called Nourse “an icon of Utah broadcasting” and praised his “calm, steady, and reassuring voice.”

Former KSL anchor Bruce Lindsay, who worked alongside Nourse for many years, remembered him as “a true gentleman” and “a mentor to so many in the business.” Lindsay also noted that Nourse’s legacy would live on through the many journalists he inspired and trained over the years.

Other notable figures in the world of journalism and entertainment also paid tribute to Nourse. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper called him “a true professional and a class act,” while actor and Utah native Ty Burrell tweeted that Nourse was “a staple of Utah news for as long as I can remember.”

Legacy

Dick Nourse’s legacy extends far beyond his work as a journalist. He was a beloved figure in the community, known for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to public service. He was involved in numerous charitable organizations and served on the boards of several community groups.

Nourse was also a mentor to countless young journalists, helping to shape the careers of many of Utah’s most prominent news anchors and reporters. His commitment to excellence and his dedication to the craft of journalism will be remembered for generations to come.

Conclusion

Dick Nourse was a true legend in the world of journalism, known for his professionalism, integrity, and compassion. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, his friends, and his legions of fans across Utah and beyond. Rest in peace, Dick Nourse, and thank you for your many years of service to the people of Utah.

