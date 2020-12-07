Dick Senko Death -Dead – Obituary : Dick Senko has Died .
Dick Senko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Our football family would like to offer our thoughts and condolences to the family of Dick Senko. Dick was 1967 graduate and a BW Athletics Hall of Fame inductee in 1996 for football & baseball. A longtime HS teacher & coach who impacted many. RIP Coach Senko pic.twitter.com/MErCIVMCIe
— Baldwin Wallace FB (@BWYJFootball) December 7, 2020
