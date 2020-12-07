Dick Senko Death -Dead – Obituary : Dick Senko has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Dick Senko Death -Dead – Obituary : Dick Senko has Died .

Dick Senko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Baldwin Wallace FB @BWYJFootball Our football family would like to offer our thoughts and condolences to the family of Dick Senko. Dick was 1967 graduate and a BW Athletics Hall of Fame inductee in 1996 for football & baseball. A longtime HS teacher & coach who impacted many. RIP Coach Senko

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.