Dick Smyth Death – Obituary : RT @Jeanne_Beker: Saddened to hear of the passing of the mighty Dick Smyth, the brilliant news anchor and commentator at the leg…

RT @Jeanne_Beker: Saddened to hear of the passing of the mighty Dick Smyth, the brilliant news anchor and commentator at the legendary 1050 CHUM, who was passion personified. Dick was a beloved mentor of mine when I first started working at CHUM in 1978, inspiring me in untold ways. RIP 💔🙏🏻🌟Read More

