Dick Thornburgh Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Pennsylvania Gov. and US Attorney General Dick Thornburgh has Died , Cause of Death.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. and US Attorney General Dick Thornburgh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. and US Attorney General Dick Thornburgh has died at age 88 https://t.co/sdBACeSgWU pic.twitter.com/6qpeDwvlE7 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 4, 2021

CNN Politics @CNNPolitics Former Pennsylvania Gov. and US Attorney General Dick Thornburgh has died at age 88 https://cnn.it/3pHQkKT