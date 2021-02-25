Dick Trevarthan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dick Trevarthan has Died .

Sorry to share the news of the passing of Dick Trevarthan, CGCS Retired. Dick was President of the MAGCS in 1970 and continued to serve others throughout his life as longtime Village Trustee for Lockport. Dick was a true gentleman and will be missed by many. Rest in Peace.Read More

