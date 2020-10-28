Dick Watts Death – Dead – Obituary : Legendary UMBC coach and administrator Dick Watts has died at 92.

Dick Watts has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“US Lacrosse Magazine on Twitter: “Legendary UMBC coach and administrator Dick Watts has died at 92. “As hard-nosed and Knute Rockne and Vince Lombardi type as you think he was, he had a heart of gold. He was amazing as a person.” — UMBC alum Joe Gold ”

Tributes

We mourn the loss of Richard (Dick) Watts, National Lacrosse Hall of Fame member who served as the men’s lacrosse head coach at @UMBC_MLax for 23 years. Today, we share his legacy: https://t.co/3fVVd2h69o pic.twitter.com/MGDlftdi25 — US Lacrosse (@USLacrosse) October 27, 2020

.@UMBCAthletics announced today that Dick Watts, the former men's lacrosse coach who led UMBC to its only national title in a team sport, died at 92. As an administrator, Watts essentially built UMBC’s intercollegiate athletics program.https://t.co/9nSGfQ1Zdt — US Lacrosse Magazine (@USLacrosseMag) October 27, 2020

Legendary UMBC coach and administrator Dick Watts has died at 92. "As hard-nosed and Knute Rockne and Vince Lombardi type as you think he was, he had a heart of gold. He was amazing as a person." — UMBC alum Joe Goldhttps://t.co/9nSGfQ1Zdt — US Lacrosse Magazine (@USLacrosseMag) October 27, 2020