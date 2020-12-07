Dickie Kennemore Death -Dead – Obituary : KATVNews Former longtime Osceola mayor Dickie Kennemore has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Dickie Kennemore Death -Dead – Obituary : KATVNews Former longtime Osceola mayor Dickie Kennemore has Died .

KATVNews Former longtime Osceola mayor Dickie Kennemore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

KATV News @KATVNews Former longtime Osceola mayor Dickie Kennemore has died. He had been battling COVID-19 since early November. https://bit.ly/33SdLJ0 #arnews

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.