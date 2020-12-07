Dickie Kennemore Death -Dead – Obituary : KATVNews Former longtime Osceola mayor Dickie Kennemore has Died .
Former longtime Osceola mayor Dickie Kennemore has died. He had been battling COVID-19 since early November. https://t.co/MKLPRb60Oj #arnews pic.twitter.com/J1ugbpWfZs
— KATV News (@KATVNews) December 7, 2020
