Did Berlusconi Pass Away? | Possible Cause of Berlusconi’s Death

Berlusconi Cause of Death | Is Berlusconi Dead?

There has been no official announcement regarding the death of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy. However, rumors have been circulating on social media platforms that he passed away due to complications related to COVID-19.

It is important to note that these rumors are unfounded and should not be considered as factual information. At this time, there is no confirmation of Berlusconi’s death from any reliable sources.

We urge our readers to exercise caution and only rely on verified news sources for any updates regarding the health of Silvio Berlusconi.

