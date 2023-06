Christy Dignam Dead: Is the News False?

There have been rumors circulating that Christy Dignam, the lead singer of Aslan, has passed away. However, it is important to verify the authenticity of such news before spreading it further. Can anyone confirm whether Christy Dignam is really dead or is it just a hoax?

