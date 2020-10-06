Did Debby Ryan Die – Is Debby Ryan Dead ? No Debby Ryan Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American actress and singer Debby Ryan has died.

Who is Debby Ryan

Deborah Ann Ryan is an American actress and singer. Ryan started acting in professional theatres at the age of seven, and was later discovered in a nationwide search by Disney Channel. See Less

Born: May 13, 1993 (age 27) in Huntsville, Alabama

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Debby Ryan is fine and alive .

IS DEBBY RYAN DEAD PLEASW TELL ME THIS IS A JOKE PLEASEEEEE pic.twitter.com/N9LyP2E8wi — b e l l a (@finnwolffie) October 5, 2020

me to twitter cause debby ryan is supposedly dead and just saw trisha paytas butthole pic.twitter.com/IU3Zhz7nph — cat funt (@filmslut2) October 5, 2020

its like trending- literally search debby ryan dead on twitter handbsk — spooky satan ☽🎃 (@_satanswhore__) October 6, 2020

