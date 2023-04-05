Did Shannen Doherty Passed Away : Shannen Doherty, famed actress of \’Beverly Hills, 90210,\’ dies at age 50 – Latest Update

Shocking: Shannen Doherty, Famous for \’Beverly Hills, 90210,\’ Dies at Age 50

Breaking News: Shannen Doherty, Star of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ Passes Away at 50

The Shocking News

The entertainment industry is in shock after the news of Shannen Doherty passing away at the age of 50. The actress, known for her roles in popular TV shows and movies, including ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ ‘Charmed’ and ‘Heathers,’ passed away after a long battle with cancer.

A Fighter Till the End

Doherty, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, had been open about her struggles with the disease over the years. She had undergone surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments in her fight against the disease and had even shared her journey with fans through social media.

“Shannen was a fighter, a survivor, and a true inspiration to all those who knew her,” said her publicist in a statement. “Her strength and courage in the face of adversity were a testament to her spirit and will be remembered fondly by all those who knew her.”

Remembering Her Legacy

Fans of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ the popular teen drama of the ’90s, will remember Doherty for her role as Brenda Walsh. The show, which aired from 1990 to 2000, became a cultural phenomenon and made Doherty a household name.

Doherty’s other roles in TV shows such as ‘Charmed’ and ‘Little House on the Prairie’ further cemented her place as one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

Co-stars and friends alike have taken to social media to express their shock and condolences. Luke Perry, who starred opposite Doherty in ‘90210,’ tweeted, “My heart is broken. Shannen was a true friend, a talented actress, and an incredible person. She will be missed.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who co-starred with Doherty on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ wrote, “Shannen was a force to be reckoned with. Her talent, beauty, and strength were unmatched, and she will be missed by all who knew her.”

A Lasting Impact

Doherty’s passing comes as a shock to her fans and the entertainment industry. However, even in the face of her illness, she remained a fighter and an inspiration to many.

Her legacy as an actress and a person will continue to inspire and touch the hearts of people for generations to come. Rest in peace, Shannen Doherty. You will be sorely missed.