Did Susan Lucci Husband Die : Honoring Helmut Huber: A Tribute to Susan Lucci’s Late Husband

Death – Died – Dead – Passed Away – Cause of Death News.

Honoring Helmut Huber: A Tribute to Susan Lucci’s Late Husband

Susan Lucci Remembers Her Husband Helmut Huber

A Passionate Austrian Businessman

Susan Lucci, the iconic American actress famous for her role as Erica Kane in “All My Children,” lost her husband, Helmut Huber, on November 10, 2018. Huber was a talented and respected Austrian businessman who had a passion for music, art, and literature. Although his death left a void in Lucci’s life, she continues to cherish the memories of their 51-year-long marriage and the time they spent together.

A Devoted Husband and Father

Huber was a devoted husband and father and played a crucial role in Lucci’s success. He was her biggest fan and supporter and helped her navigate the ups and downs of the entertainment industry. He also encouraged her to pursue her interests outside of acting, such as writing, hosting, and philanthropy.

A Passion for Music, Art, and Literature

One of Huber’s greatest passions was music. He was a talented pianist and composer, and he often wrote songs for Lucci and their children. He also loved classical music and attended many concerts and operas with his wife. In fact, Lucci has said that one of her fondest memories of her husband was when they attended the Salzburg Festival in Austria and saw a production of “Don Giovanni” together.

Huber was also a lover of art and literature. He had a vast collection of books, paintings, and sculptures, and he often visited museums and galleries with Lucci. He was particularly interested in the works of Austrian artists, such as Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele, and he introduced Lucci to their art.

A Humble and Down-to-Earth Person

Despite his success and accomplishments, Huber was a humble and down-to-earth person. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor, and he made friends easily. He was also a devoted philanthropist and supported many charities, including the American Cancer Society and the Humane Society.

A Profound Loss

Huber’s death was a profound loss for Lucci and their family, as well as for his many friends and colleagues. However, his legacy lives on through his wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as through his many contributions to the arts, business, and philanthropy. Lucci has said that she will always remember her husband as a loving, supportive, and talented man who brought joy and inspiration to her life.