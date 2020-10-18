Die Hard 2020 : Bruce Willis returns as John McClane in New Die Hard Battery Commercial

Bruce Willis returns as John McClane in a mysterious new #DieHard teaser and suddenly, #Christmas has come early this year.

Twitter began buzzing on Sunday when a teaser of Bruce Willis as “Die Hard” protagonist John McClane surfaced from several accounts, including Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews and comedy group The Lonely Island.

A 15-second teaser was recently released depicting Bruce Willis as Die Hard’s John McClane once again with the hashtag #DieHardIsBack.https://t.co/lqY9QGO2Ko pic.twitter.com/BXXDzp9vRZ — IGN (@IGN) October 18, 2020

Bruce Willis está de regreso como John McClane, pero para una campaña publicitaria de Advance Auto Parts para las nuevas baterías de auto llamadas DIE HARD #DieHardisBack https://t.co/ST5b6eNAQl — Felipe Henriquez 🎥 (@pipevicioso) October 18, 2020

