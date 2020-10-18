Die Hard 2020 : Bruce Willis returns as John McClane in New Die Hard Battery Commercial

Die Hard 2020 : Bruce Willis returns as John McClane in New Die Hard Battery Commercial

Bruce Willis returns as John McClane in a mysterious new #DieHard teaser and suddenly, #Christmas has come early this year.

Twitter began buzzing on Sunday when a teaser of Bruce Willis as “Die Hard” protagonist John McClane surfaced from several accounts, including Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews and comedy group The Lonely Island.

Reacting to the trend on twitter Carol Nigema wrote “I don’t think I’ll ever get over the fact that we had someone running for President that was like “we need healthcare for all and a living wage and affordable drug prescriptions and to combat climate change” and die hard liberals were like “um this is sexist”

 

