Diego Maradona Death -Dead – Obituaries: The legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.
Diego Maradona has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
“Sky News on Twitter: “The legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, the country’s football association has said ”
The legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, the country's football association has said https://t.co/S2FlnMXKA6
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 25, 2020
Tributes
The world lost one of the greatest soccer players that ever lived Diego Maradona. It was one of the thrills of my life when I got to meet him. Rest In Peace my friend and my prayers go out to his family. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SgQvij7a72
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 25, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.