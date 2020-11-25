Diego Maradona Death -Dead – Obituaries: The legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.

Tributes

The world lost one of the greatest soccer players that ever lived Diego Maradona. It was one of the thrills of my life when I got to meet him. Rest In Peace my friend and my prayers go out to his family. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SgQvij7a72 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 25, 2020