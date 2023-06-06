“Digital certificate online”: A Comprehensive Guide to Obtaining Your Digital Certificate Online on Android and iPhone

Request Your Digital Certificate from the FNMT from the Comfort of Your Home

Gone are the days when you had to personally go to an office and fill out forms to request your digital certificate from the FNMT. Now, with just your ID and your mobile Android or iPhone, you can easily do it from the comfort of your home. The website of the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre has enabled an option to do this procedure remotely via video, meaning you can have the digital certificate in your hands from anywhere. Here we tell you the steps to do it.

Requesting the Digital Certificate from Android or iPhone

Requesting the digital certificate from Android or iPhone is more comfortable than going in person, but it is not free. To download it, you must pay €2.99 plus tax. This additional cost is due to video identification. That is, although the certificate itself is free, verification has an additional cost. Before you start your application, there are two important things to keep in mind:

Don’t format your computer between the application process and the download of the certificate. It is important to keep the configuration intact to ensure a smooth transition.

Complete the process of obtaining the certificate from the same computer and with the same user. Avoid changing equipment or users, as this can cause complications and delays in the process.

Steps to Request the Digital Certificate

Install the “FNMT-RCM CONFIGURATOR” software, which is needed to generate the keys. You can download it from here, available for Windows (32/64 bit), Linux (32/64 bit, DEB/RPM packages) and MacOS. Access the FNMT website and fill out the form provided. When you submit the form, the configurator you previously installed will open and will ask you to choose a password. This step is crucial, as it will be the key associated with your certificate, so it is important to always remember the password. After submitting the form, you will receive an email Request code. Use the Request code to start the video identification process (remember to have your ID handy) by clicking here. Scan the QR code that appears on the screen using the camera of your mobile phone. Show your identity document on both sides using the camera of your mobile phone. The system will examine the document to verify its authenticity. Undergo facial recognition using biometrics to ensure that your face matches the photo on your identification document. Provide proof of life to make sure that you are a real person and not a fraud attempt that is using photos, 3D masks or other forgery techniques. An agency agent will review all evidence and will verify that everything is in order before issuing the certificate. Within a maximum period of 2 business days, your video identification will be processed and you will receive a confirmation email that approves or rejects the process. Once your identification is validated, you will receive an email notification to inform you that you can download your new certificate from here. Make the payment using a bank card (VISA or MasterCard) or through Bizum. Once payment is complete, the digital certificate will be available for download. Click on “Download the certificate” and save it to your mobile/computer and/or any equipment in which you want to have it.

It is that easy to obtain the digital certificate from your mobile device. Don’t waste any more time and request it today from your Android or iPhone.

