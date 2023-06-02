“Digital Document Management”: “Top 5 Takeaways from File Week 2023”

File Week 2023: Wrapping Up Five Days of Coverage on Advancing Automation in the Filing Room

This year’s File Week provided comprehensive coverage on new technology and processes for the filing room, as well as strategies for filers to find their niche in the world of advancing automation. Here’s a snapshot of our takeaways from the featured articles, videos and columns:

Past, Present and Future

The BC Saw Filers Association annual convention in Kamloops was the focus of our main coverage for File Week this year. From the sector’s rich history to current issues afflicting the trade and recruiting future sawfilers, a lot was covered at the two-day event.

Products and Technologies

We shared advancements from the convention and trade show, and we will be showcasing them in videos that will be released in the coming days. Keep an eye on our landing page for these video spotlights!

Increasing Sawmill Circular Blade Life

William Shaffer highlighted the benefits of edge prep geometry when applied to the cutting edges of the teeth of wood-cutting circular sawblades. He also introduced us to the edge prep process Engineered Micro-Geometry.

Don’t Expect, Inspect!

Dave Purinton wrote about maintaining good control of the variables one can control to help prevent even a few unscheduled saw changes. “Don’t expect, inspect!” is a phrase that every sawfiler would find useful.

Saw Filing 101

CFI saw filing columnist Paul Smith wrote about one of the biggest breakthroughs in our time for sawmill and lumber production and manufacturing: knives and their applications for chipping. As a bonus, Paul wrote a second column where he discussed a world of chaos involving supply chain and other disruptions and advised mills to better have plenty of supplies on-hand and on-order.

CFI’s File Week landing page is a year-round hub for both sawfilers and other stakeholders to learn best practices and find the latest information on advancements in saw filing technology. Find the landing page here, or anytime on our website’s MENU tab, under Explore.

Thank you again to our generous sponsors: BID Group and Petro-Canada Lubricants. See you next year for File Week 2024!

Digital file management Cloud storage solutions Cybersecurity for files File sharing and collaboration Importance of file organization

News Source : Wood Business

Source Link :5 things we learned from File Week 2023/