“Digital Eye Strain”: Preventing Digital Eye Strain: Causes and Protective Measures | Health Tips

Digital Eye Strain: Why Our Eyes Need Extra Care

In today’s technologically advanced society, screens have become a part of our everyday life. We spend a lot of time attached to our digital devices, whether it’s for entertainment, work, or socialising. However, our eyes need extra care and protection in this digital era.

Digital Eye Strain

Digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome, is a problem caused by spending too much time on screens, which can be harmful to our eyes. According to Dr Kumar Pankaj, Senior Consultant in Delhi, “Some of these symptoms include eye discomfort, dry eye fatigue, blurry vision, and headache due to extended device use.”

Causes of Digital Eye Strain

These issues are caused by the blue light that screens emit. Blue light is a type of high-energy visible (HEV) light with short wavelengths that can penetrate the eye’s macular pigment and cause damage to the retina. Over time, this can lead to vision problems such as macular degeneration.

Tips to Safeguard Eyes from Digital Strain

It is possible to avoid over-exposure to screens with mindfulness and with the help of a few simple tips:

Maintain Distance

Maintaining a comfortable distance from the device, changing the screen’s brightness and contrast, and reducing glare from outside light sources can all help to lessen eye strain.

Blue Light Filter

A blue light filter can decrease the exposure to hazardous blue light and thus save your vision. Many devices now have a built-in blue light filter that can be activated in settings.

Relaxation Techniques

Finally, make an effort to keep screen time to a minimum, incorporate relaxing techniques and regular exercise into your daily routine to give your eyes the rest they need. This could be anything from taking short breaks every 20 minutes to practicing yoga or meditation.

Conclusion

By implementing these strategies, one may considerably reduce the negative effects of digital eye strain on overall eye health. Our eyes are precious and deserve to be taken care of, especially in the digital age where screens dominate our daily lives.

Computer vision syndrome Blue light exposure Eye fatigue Screen time Eye strain prevention

News Source : HT Lifestyle Desk

Source Link :What causes digital eye strain; tips to protect your eyes | Health/