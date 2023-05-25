“Digital Insomnia Treatment”: Only FDA-Cleared Digital Insomnia Treatment, Somryst, Acquired by Nox Health

Nox Health, a global sleep health leader, has acquired Somryst, the first FDA-cleared Prescription Digital Therapeutic (PDT) that delivers effective, first-line treatment for adults with chronic insomnia. This acquisition is a significant step towards Nox’s goal of promoting science-based solutions that address chronic diseases through sleep care management. The company seeks to reframe sleep as a critical and powerful intervention strategy for chronic health conditions management.

Insomnia is a highly prevalent complaint that affects a large number of people worldwide. It is associated with significant adverse health outcomes, including increased risk of depression, anxiety, and cardiovascular disease. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) is recognized as the treatment of choice for chronic insomnia. However, it remains underutilized due to lack of therapists with adequate CBT-I expertise. By delivering CBT-I via a mobile application, Somryst offers health care providers a novel treatment delivery modality to enhance the treatment of chronic insomnia for patients who lack access to clinician-delivered CBT-I.

Somryst has been shown to durably improve insomnia symptoms in adults with chronic insomnia who do not have contraindicated sleep, medical, and/or psychiatric disorders. Pivotal study results show that over 40% of Somryst-treated patients no longer met criteria for chronic insomnia post-treatment, and over 60% demonstrated a clinically meaningful insomnia treatment response with no adverse events reported.

With outcomes that speak for themselves, Somryst represents a promising clinical modality for the treatment of adults with chronic insomnia who are receiving standard outpatient care. Nox aims to bring Somryst to a wider audience, starting with its existing Enterprise client base and expanding to other opportunities throughout their business. This marks a major milestone in the Nox growth journey and will further scale their future success.

Nox Health is a global sleep health leader that is looking to transform sleep healthcare with the power of data, science, technology, and empathetic care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with operations in Reykjavík, Iceland and Denver, Colorado, Nox is on a mission to improve the health of populations suffering from chronic conditions through accurate sleep diagnostics, comprehensive, value-based sleep care management, and rigorous outcomes measurement.

Nox diagnostic devices are used today to diagnose sleep disorders more than two million times a year in 50 countries. The value-based Nox sleep care management program is a more effective alternative to traditional sleep coverage that puts patients and outcomes first – and now covers more than a million members.

In conclusion, Nox Health’s acquisition of Somryst is a significant development in the field of sleep health. The acquisition will enable Nox to offer a novel treatment delivery modality for chronic insomnia, which is a prevalent complaint associated with significant adverse health outcomes. With outcomes that speak for themselves, Somryst represents a promising clinical modality for the treatment of adults with chronic insomnia who are receiving standard outpatient care. Nox’s mission to improve the health of populations suffering from chronic conditions through accurate sleep diagnostics, comprehensive, value-based sleep care management, and rigorous outcomes measurement is laudable and will undoubtedly lead to better health outcomes for millions of people worldwide.

