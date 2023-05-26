digital nomads: Looking to Connect with Other Digital Nomads? Check Out the Most and Least Popular European Countries.

From New York to Lisbon and Thailand: The Top Destinations for Digital Nomads

Digital nomadism has become a popular lifestyle for those who seek adventure while still being able to work remotely. With the rise of this trend, more and more people are traveling and working from anywhere in the world. If you are contemplating this idea, where would you go? According to researchers at resume.io, who searched through thousands of posts featuring the hashtag #digitalnomad, the most popular locations for digital nomads include big cities and countries such as the US, Spain, Thailand, Mexico, and France.

The United States is the top destination for digital nomads, with over 210,000 posts featuring the hashtag. The main nationality of digital nomads worldwide is American, so it is not surprising that many nomads are choosing to keep their travels stateside. Spain comes in second, with the recent launch of an official remote work visa that allows non-EU nationals to stay for up to five years. Thailand is a close third, followed by Mexico and France.

When it comes to popular cities in Europe, New York is the digital nomad capital of the US and North America, while London has the most “vibrant” digital nomad community worldwide, with over 20,000 hashtags as of this month. Paris, Barcelona, and Lisbon also made the list, with Portugal recently launching a new one-year digital nomad visa.

If you are looking for quieter destinations with a thriving community of like-minded travelers, lesser-known locations such as Madagascar, Uruguay, Ghana, Denmark, Nepal, and Ireland might be the perfect fit. These countries had less than 10,000 posts each, but Uruguay is likely to get a boost with its new digital nomad visa ensuring a smooth transition to South America.

It is important to note that not everyone documents their lives online or hashtags in English, so this list may not be a complete picture. Nonetheless, it provides an idea of where workers with wanderlust are heading to. Whether you prefer big cities or remote destinations, the digital nomad lifestyle allows you to work from anywhere and explore the world at the same time.

News Source : euronews

Source Link :Want to meet other digital nomads? These are the most – and least – popular European countries/