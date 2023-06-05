“Digital skills”: Relevant Skills for the Digital Economy: The Top 5 You Need to Know

The year 2023 offers immense potential for professional growth and development, as the digital economy continues to boom. The demand for skills revolving around digital platforms, customer experience, and emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning is on the rise. Modern technologies are slowly penetrating our everyday lives with IoT devices, self-driving cars, AR/VR & voice-enabled assistance, and more. As a result, IT leaders are scouting for professionals with digital skill sets, and there has been a surge in demand for digital skills. L&D teams are taking cognizance of this trend, and there is a plethora of digital technology courses in the market that are shaping new entrants who want to build their careers in these new-age technologies. Whatever the specific job you are interviewing for, recruiters will be looking out for a wider skill set and broader experience in their new hires.

Let’s look at five such in-demand skills that are a must to stay relevant in this digital economy.

Web and Mobile Application Development: With new programming languages like Bootstrap, jQuery, Angular, Code Igniter, PHP, and JavaScript, web and mobile application development is considered one of the top skills in demand today. Creating a portfolio with knowledge of one or more languages will definitely improve your chances of success. Also, understanding the business user’s perspective of using those applications will help in programming tremendously. Big Data Analytics: Digital channels bring in a lot of data that are rich in business insights. Organizations collect massive volumes of data, which can be extremely vital for business decision-making. Big Data Analysts and data scientists are the ones who can make sense of it all. Learning data science techniques, statistical theories, managing data sets, and creating visualization reports will help in ensuring a great career in data analytics. Digital Customer Experience: Digital customer experience encompasses everything that a customer sees, interacts with, and engages with on a digital application. Having design skills to understand the requirement and converting it into a visually appealing application will be highly sought by organizations who are on their digital transformation journey. Professionals with experience in creating effective, dynamic user experiences will be in high demand with most tech companies. And now that NFTs are in trend, designers who can create digital art and NFTs will be highly sought. Digital Project Management: Project management has been there for decades now. What makes digital project management different is that one needs to understand user behavior and their pain points while using the digital properties being created. One also needs to understand the objective of creating the property and take end-to-end ownership of building it right from planning to go LIVE. An understanding of methodologies such as SCRUM and AGILE will help you to stand out from the crowd. Cybersecurity: Digital channels can, at times, become avenues for hackers to penetrate and extract sensitive information from internal systems if not secured properly. Gaining some knowledge in cybersecurity areas such as endpoint security, identity & access management will prove beneficial if you are trying to get a job in the IT security division of any organization. One can also opt to have a career in ethical hacking as it is also one of the most-sought jobs in the cybersecurity space.

In conclusion, the professional skills mentioned above will be in high demand for the upcoming digital decade. People who are looking for a stable career in digital technology must learn the skills not only for the jobs that exist today, but also for the sorts of jobs that may come up in the future. Hence, it is necessary to be prudent and understand the kind of jobs that new technologies might create soon, such as machine learning specialist, neural network designer, etc. Learning the right skills and finding your niche in this digital decade will ensure yours as well as your organization’s success.

News Source : Lakshmi Mittra

Source Link :The top 5 skill sets you need to stay relevant in the digital economy/