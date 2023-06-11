Digital Video of the Life Story of Dr. Richard and Helen McConnell







Dr. Richard & Helen McConnell – Life Story Digital Video

Dr. Richard and Helen McConnell were both born and raised in the small town of Millville, Pennsylvania. They met in high school and fell in love. After graduation, Richard went on to study medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, while Helen pursued a degree in education at Penn State.

They got married during Richard’s second year of medical school and moved into a small apartment in downtown Philadelphia. After Richard graduated, they moved back to Millville where he opened his own medical practice and Helen began teaching at the local elementary school.

Over the next few years, they started a family and had three children. Richard became well-known in the community for his compassionate care and dedication to his patients. Helen continued to teach and became a beloved figure at the school.

In their spare time, Richard and Helen enjoyed traveling and exploring the world. They visited countries all over Europe, Asia, and South America, always returning home with stories of their adventures and newfound appreciation for different cultures.

As they grew older, Richard and Helen remained active in their community and continued to be pillars of strength and kindness. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary surrounded by family and friends, grateful for the life they had built together.

Dr. Richard and Helen McConnell passed away within months of each other, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion, and service to others.





