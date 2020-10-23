Dillon Walton Death – Dead :  Dillon Walton Obituary : New Stanton PA.

Whoever said grown men shouldn’t cry obviously never had any emotion. Words can’t even describe the feeling of this news this morning. For those that remember my co-worker Matt Smelser was tragically struck by a tractor trailer while on scene of a vehicle crash on I70 on January 5th of this year.

The heartbreak that it brought to this community was devastating. However, there was a small glimmer of hope and happiness on that day. During his procession these gentlemen in the picture stopped working and stood throughout the whole time paying respect to our fallen brother.

A small, but powerful and meaningful gesture that filled the empty hearts of the public safety community. Yesterday, on the same bridge, a man was killed in a motor vehicle crash after being struck from behind by a tractor trailer.

This man that was killed is the man in the middle of this picture. Don’t tell me this is a coincidence. Don’t tell me that there isn’t an afterlife and that our stories aren’t already written and God has a plan for us. Matt, I hope you take care of your new buddy up there. We all miss you so much