Dillon Walton Death – Dead :  Dillon Walton Obituary : New Stanton PA.

I got the message around midnight last night of the passing of one of my friends…. I’m still at a loss for words and still can’t wrap my head around it all…. the man in the middle of this picture is one of the most genuine, caring, good hearted people I can say I ever had to the privilege of meeting in my life and will be missed by so many people. My prayers go out to his family and friends.
R.I.P.Dillon Walton
and may we meet again someday so I can hear that unforgettable laugh that I know so many people already miss.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
RIP
Our brother Dillon Walton passed away last night in a car accident @ty__robertson
Posted by Linejunk on Thursday, October 22, 2020
Nick Thrash wrote
Whoever said grown men shouldn’t cry obviously never had any emotion. Words can’t even describe the feeling of this news this morning. For those that remember my co-worker Matt Smelser was tragically struck by a tractor trailer while on scene of a vehicle crash on I70 on January 5th of this year.The heartbreak that it brought to this community was devastating. However, there was a small glimmer of hope and happiness on that day. During his procession these gentlemen in the picture stopped working and stood throughout the whole time paying respect to our fallen brother.A small, but powerful and meaningful gesture that filled the empty hearts of the public safety community. Yesterday, on the same bridge, a man was killed in a motor vehicle crash after being struck from behind by a tractor trailer.This man that was killed is the man in the middle of this picture. Don’t tell me this is a coincidence. Don’t tell me that there isn’t an afterlife and that our stories aren’t already written and God has a plan for us. Matt, I hope you take care of your new buddy up there. We all miss you so much
Devin Beers wrote
Thoughts and prayers for Dillon and his family. He was a good guy had the privilege of working with him when he worked out of our shop for a summer.
Susan Dellomorte wrote
Oh my gosh…I’m very sorry of this. Sincerest condolences to the family and friends and fellow co-workers.
