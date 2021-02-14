Dimakatso Ratselane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dimakatso Ratselane has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
SABC Lesedi Current Affairs presenter, Dimakatso Ratselane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
The Progressive Professional Forum in the Free State says it is saddened by what it calls the evil, inhumane and brutal attack on SABC Lesedi Current Affairs presenter, Dimakatso Ratselane #sabcnews
— Radio 2000 (@Radio2000ZA) February 14, 2021
Radio 2000 @Radio2000ZA The Progressive Professional Forum in the Free State says it is saddened by what it calls the evil, inhumane and brutal attack on SABC Lesedi Current Affairs presenter, Dimakatso Ratselane #sabcnews
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.