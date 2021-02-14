Dimakatso Ratselane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dimakatso Ratselane has Died.

SABC Lesedi Current Affairs presenter, Dimakatso Ratselane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

The Progressive Professional Forum in the Free State says it is saddened by what it calls the evil, inhumane and brutal attack on SABC Lesedi Current Affairs presenter, Dimakatso Ratselane #sabcnews

