Dimebag Darrell Death -Dead – Obituary : Dimebag Darrell has Died .

Dimebag Darrell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Pantera 5 hrs · 16 years ago today, the world lost an amazing human, guitar player & friend. Dimebag Darrell was truly one of a kind! Luckily, he left behind an amazing legacy. Check out this footage of Dime wailing on the guitar at 18 years old! RIP Dime, Jeffrey Mayhem Thompson, Nathan Bray & Erin Halk.

Anthony Kretz

I was just playing Cemetary Gates on my guitar last night!

…and listening to Reinventing The Steel in my car currently.

His memory & music lives on!🤘

Danny Strop

That randy rhoads tribute bit in the middle was beautiful

Mark Raimer

Dimebag was a truly talented, and killer Shredder. Reinventing The Steel was such a awesome album. The way he was taken truly shocked me, and pissed me off.

Jimmy Hamilton

What makes this so sad to me is, he played with such a zest for life. He truly was a great in his field and never was a snob towards anyone. A true down to earth soul.

Rory Arthur Nicholson-Esquire

The worst I ever felt from someone I did not know personally dying. It might have been partially how it happened, and also meant I would never get to see him live, but at the time Dime was one of my main guitar heroes, and he just really seemed to embody heavy metal and just enjoying life. Shred in Peace Dime

Mickey Lyons

So fortunate to have seen him live once in 94 on the Far Beyond Driven Tour. One of the best shows I’ve been blessed enough to see.