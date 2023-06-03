“Dimmable LED desk lamp” : EppieBasic Dual Light Source Led Desk Lamp with Clamp for Home Office: Dimmable, 4-Color Modes, Eye Care, Memory & Timer Functions Ideal for Monitor Work, Study, and Reading.

Dual Light Source EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp with Clamp, Dimmable & 4-Color Modes Table Lamp for Home Office, Eye-Care Office Lighting with Memory & Timer for Monitor Work, Study, and Reading.



The EppieBasic minimalist style desk lamp is a product that provides both functionality and style. Its dimensions of 1.97 x 9.06 x 16.93 inches and weight of 1.7 pounds make it a compact and convenient option for any desk. The lamp is designed to provide fully diffused lighting, which is comfortable for the eyes and free from flickering and ghosting. The lamp features five dimming levels and four color temperature modes, ranging from 3000K to 6000K, which allows for customization based on personal preference.

One of the most notable features of the EppieBasic desk lamp is its flexible and customizable design. The lamp comes with 3-axis foldable and rotatable swing arms, which allow for easy adjustment of the light direction, angles, length, and positions. The advanced wide dual LED heads make it possible to multitask, work, draw, sew, craft, read, and study. The lamp’s design is both practical and aesthetically pleasing, making it a great addition to any workspace.

The touch buttons and timer memory function of the EppieBasic desk lamp make it easy to control and adjust. The frontal touch-sensitive buttons are easy to use, and the timer function allows for a 30-minute timer to be set with a long press of the power button. Additionally, the memory function allows users to save their preferred light setting for the next time they turn on the lamp. These features make the EppieBasic desk lamp a convenient and user-friendly option for any workspace.

The EppieBasic desk lamp is also equipped with a sturdy metallic clamp that is easy to set up and will fit any desk up to 2.5 inches wide. The wide clamp and hidden cabling design provide a completely free surface, allowing for the lamp to be easily positioned wherever it is needed. The lamp is also backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and friendly customer service, ensuring that users can enjoy a worry-free experience. Overall, the EppieBasic desk lamp is a great option for those looking for a minimalist style lamp that is easy to use and control.



