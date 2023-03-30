Din Tai Fung Co-founder Yang Bing-Yi dies at 96.

At the age of 96, Yang Bing-Yi, one of the co-founders of Din Tai Fung that is known for its soup dumpling chain restaurants in Taiwan, passed away.

The world of gastronomy is mourning the loss of Yang Bing-Yi, the co-founder of the iconic Taiwan-based chain of soup dumpling restaurants, Din Tai Fung. The 96-year-old passed away on March 29, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of culinary excellence and innovation.

Yang Bing-Yi, along with his business partner, founded Din Tai Fung in 1958 as a modest cooking oil shop in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei. However, their passion and dedication for crafting the perfect soup dumplings quickly gained them a loyal following. Today, Din Tai Fung has become a household name with over 150 locations in over 15 countries, including the United States, Australia, Japan, and China.

Known for their signature pork soup dumplings, or xiaolongbao, Din Tai Fung has earned numerous accolades from food critics and enthusiasts alike. The Michelin Guide has awarded the restaurant multiple stars, and Time Magazine named it one of the world’s top ten restaurants.

Yang Bing-Yi’s contributions to the culinary world extend far beyond the success of Din Tai Fung. He was a pioneer in the field of food science, continuously experimenting with new techniques and ingredients to perfect the art of soup dumpling-making. He also introduced a new approach to service, emphasizing the importance of providing a welcoming and personalized dining experience for customers.

Despite his many accomplishments, Yang Bing-Yi remained humble and focused on his craft until the end. A firm believer in the power of food to bring people together, he often shared his recipes and knowledge with aspiring chefs and home cooks.

As news of Yang Bing-Yi’s passing spread, tributes poured in from around the world. Many praised his commitment to quality and his unwavering dedication to his craft. Others expressed gratitude for the joy and memories that Din Tai Fung had brought to their lives.

Yang Bing-Yi’s legacy will undoubtedly live on, both in the continued success of Din Tai Fung and in the hearts and minds of those who have been touched by his passion for food. His influence on the culinary world will be felt for generations to come.

