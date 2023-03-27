Din Tai Fung founder dies at 96.

CNN reported that Din Tai Fung’s founder, Yang Bing-yi, who established the well-known global restaurant chain, including one branch in the UAE, has died calmly at the age of 96, as stated by a company announcement.

Renowned restaurateur Yang Bing-yi, who founded the famous international restaurant chain Din Tai Fung, passed away peacefully at the age of 96, as per a company statement cited by CNN. The Taiwanese businessman, who started the restaurant chain in 1958 as a humble stall selling steamed dumplings in Taipei, gained worldwide recognition for creating a brand that boasts over 170 outlets across 13 countries.

Din Tai Fung’s success can be attributed in large part to the chain’s focus on quality cuisine, service and attention to detail. Bing-yi’s values of excellence and hospitality were at the heart of the chain’s expansion and success, as Din Tai Fung became synonymous with mouth-watering dumplings, noodles and other Chinese delicacies.

The restaurant chain had an impressive global presence, with locations in countries including the United States, Japan, and the UAE. And while the chain may be known for its food, it also earned a reputation for its stylish and elegant décor, inviting customers to immerse themselves in a luxurious dining experience.

It is no surprise that Bing-yi’s passion for perfecting the art of dumpling-making drove the chain to great heights, with Din Tai Fung earning a Michelin Star for its Hong Kong branch. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Bing-yi relentlessly pursued excellence, inspiring his employees to maintain the highest standards at every level.

In addition to being an exceptional businessman, Bing-yi was also renowned for his philanthropy, generously contributing to charitable causes and supporting the local Taiwanese community. He will be remembered not only for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication, but also for his kind-heartedness and generous spirit.

Bing-yi’s legacy lives on, as his dedication to quality cuisine and hospitality will continue to inspire his employees and customers alike. His passing marks the end of an era, but his contributions to the food industry and society at large will not be forgotten.

