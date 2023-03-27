Din Tai Fung founder, Yang Bing-yi, dies aged 96.

CNN has reported that Yang Bing-yi, the creator of the renowned global restaurant franchise Din Tai Fung, including one in the UAE, has died peacefully at the age of 96, as per an official statement from the company.

Yang Bing-yi started Din Tai Fung in Taipei in 1958 as a cooking oil retail business. However, the business evolved to sell steamed buns and eventually became a dumpling restaurant. It quickly gained popularity for its delicious food and soon expanded to other countries, including the United States, Japan, and Australia.

Din Tai Fung is known for its signature dish of steamed soup dumplings, which are made with thin dough skin and filled with pork and soup. The restaurant’s quality control system ensures that each dumpling has the perfect amount of filling and is cooked to perfection. This attention to detail and commitment to quality has made Din Tai Fung a beloved restaurant chain worldwide.

Yang Bing-yi’s legacy will continue to live on through Din Tai Fung, as his sons have taken over the business and expanded it even further. The restaurant chain now has over 170 locations in 13 countries, and it continues to receive acclaim for its delicious food and impeccable service.

The passing of Yang Bing-yi is a loss for the restaurant industry and for those who admire his dedication and passion for creating exceptional food. However, his contributions to the culinary world will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of restaurateurs.

